The self proclaimed "King of R&B" is back!

While some people will never let his claim of being the "King of R &B" down, Cash Money Records signee Jacquees is back with another project titled Exit 68 ahead of his upcoming album, PTOF. Named after his Wesley Chapel Rd. exit on the I-20 East interstate in Decatur, GA, the young crooner delivers 16 tracks with features from Trey Songz and FYB..

