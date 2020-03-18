Jadakiss - "Huntin Season" ft. Pusha T

Pusha T lends a hand to Jadakiss for his new visual!

With a full disclaimed that the lyrics of this song and the video should not be taken seriously viewers immediately know that its about to go the F - down in this new Jada video. Throw in some Pusha T, one of VA's finest dope lyric spitters and you already know that this video has the making of a MOVIE! Pusha spits his crazy bars in the woods as the two live a purely boss life in this visual that takes place in a shiny mansion. Wearing gold and brown the colors of this visual pop with the environment for this super clean visual.