Jadakiss Joins Long Island Standout ItsBizkit For "Outside"

Charismatic online personality ItsBizkit got Jadakiss and DreamDoll on a MAJOR collab!

Tune in to ItsBizkit’s new smash single “Outside Wit It," as the Long Island blogger/rapper enlists living rap legend Jadakiss and the BX-based DreamDoll for this remix to his COVID-19 friendly hit.

Rapping over Fast Life Beats’ huge production. And it’s no surprise that it took on a life of its own thanks to social platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and it’s received heavy streaming numbers as well.

From references to Tory Lanez and COVID-19 to snarling sh*t-talk, this is classic mixtape-level Kiss we’re hearing on here. It’s only fitting given how much the two artists have supported each other over the years, and it’s led to an organic pairing that 2020 deserves in the best way possible. And then there’s DreamDoll who’s charismatic delivery and timely lyrics pay homage to Pop Smoke, Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The remix for “Outside Wit It” is available now through all major DSPs via Biz’s own imprint.