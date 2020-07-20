AllHipHop
Jae Mansa Links With Its Dev and Cuban Doll

OnlineCrates

Jae Mansa unleashes a new single about the "Crabs" in a bucket

With an overlaying flute and a catchy hook Jae Mansa team up with Its Dev and Cuban Doll for an all around slapper. Turn this one up and make sure you got the bass adjusted because this one will shake the room. After a recent run in the news earlier this Summer in a revenge porn case, Cuban Doll proves unfazed and doesn't hold back on this song with some stingy get money bars for the females. Meanwhile North Carolina rapper Jae Mansa return with yet another lesson for the fellas in streets about how to stay away from the "crabs in a barrel" mentality. Check it out above:

Music

