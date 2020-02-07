Jae Mansa - "To The Bank"

Today, Jae Mansa debuts a hip hop trapped out jam called “To The Bank.” The song finds the group perfectly riding a celestial beat while they stay on their rap game hustle.

“The song is for everyone that doubted us," says Jae Mansa. "You know when we first started out we had a lot of naysayers, we had a lot of people that didn't believe in what we was doing, including family and friends. So, 'To The Bank' is saying hey, look at us! Look how far we have come. One of the best things about the song is that it conveys the exact sentiment of how we really feel."

“To The Bank” follows the release of the duo’s latest EP Relationships & Money that included the hit singles "Blessings" featuring Tee Grizzley & "My Life" which featured YK Osiris. The EP is available now on all digital music platforms. Relationships & Money has gained over 1.5 million plays on Spotify alone and over 2 million streams on all platforms. "To The Bank" will be on the upcoming EP dropping in the first quarter of 2020.