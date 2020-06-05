AllHipHop
Jay Critch & Buckee- "Stimulate"

AllHipHop Staff

Buckee is solidifying his place in Hip Hop!

(AllHipHop Music) Anthony Rivera, known professionally as Buckee, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who hails from Hartford, Connecticut.

For as long as he can remember, he’s always been involved in the entertainment business. 

He started gaining recognition on his musical talents soon after the release of his first EP 'Aboutmybuckz.'

Having shared the stage with major recording artists like 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo, Buckee is showing and proving that he's up next. 

Buckee is inarguably one of the most prominent rappers from Hartford, CT, and he is setting the stage to solidify his place as one of the most prolific emcees to ever bless Hip Hop. 

On his single "Stimulate," Buckee gets an assist from Interscope Records recording artist and Brooklyn, NY native Jay Critch.

Take a listen to the single below!

