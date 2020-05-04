AllHipHop
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

With a soulful intro and real street bars to kick off the project Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud connect for an absolute diamond of a project. Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud’s collaborative EP Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired is entirely produced by the SRFSCHL founder and features guest appearances from Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes.

“When I moved to NYC, I told Body to link me with Fraud; as I always knew we would make something special” Jay Worthy commented. “Next thing you know we were locked in doing an EP. We were in the studio till 7 am every night. It had my sleep schedule and eating all fucked up. The shit was fun though---I’d do it all over again.”

“When me and Worthy first linked up we just started going through a bunch of old music. As we were listening to all these songs from the 60s/70s/80s we started to key in on the same stuff and were chopping them up as we went” Harry Fraud asserted. “We didn’t necessarily start with the intent of making a project, but before we knew it the project had made itself.”

Sounds pretty funky and you can see how they pulled samples from the 60's, 70's and 80's.

