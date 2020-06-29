AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud “Ice Cold/Mrs. Parker”

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud connect the East and West coasts for some fire visuals!

Just when you thought that the LA and NYC connection of Jay Worth & Harry Fraud had satisfied all your expectations, this dynamic duo delivers yet again with more content. Check it out as Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud’s collaborative EP Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired, comes through once again.The project features guest appearances from Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes interlaid with epic verses from LA's Jay Worthy and production from Fraud.

“When I moved to NYC, I told Body to link me with Fraud; as I always knew we would make something special” Jay Worthy commented. “Next thing you know we were locked in doing an EP. We were in the studio till 7 am every night. It had my sleep schedule and eating all fucked up. The shit was fun though---I’d do it all over again.”

“When me and Worthy first linked up we just started going through a bunch of old music. As we were listening to all these songs from the 60s/70s/80s we started to key in on the same stuff and were chopping them up as we went” Harry Fraud asserted. “We didn’t necessarily start with the intent of making a project, but before we knew it the project had made itself.”

Today, Jay and Harry unveiled a new visual from the project “Ice Cold/Mrs. Parker," check it out above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

6LACK ft. Lil Baby - Know My Rights"

6lack and Lil Baby return with some heat for the protesting and sick streets - "Know My Rights"

OnlineCrates

DMV Rapper AUNZ Delivers New Visual For "Midnight Thoughts"

DMV rapper AUNZ delivers poignant bars for his new track "Midnight Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

Def Drops New Tape "Trap Game SZN"

It’s all a family thing. Def is set on leaving a legacy for his daughter, as well as his nieces and nephews for years to come.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheChosenOne55

Boosie Badazz & HotBoy Lil Shaq Collab for “We Outside” the Remix

Lil Shaq lyrically delivers verse after verse and provides the infectious hook, while the Baton Rouge native brings his classic Boosie flow

AllHipHop Staff

Miles Morrison - "Take Me Away"

Epic Records Recording Artist Miles Morrison Releases "Take Me Away" Visual

OnlineCrates

by

realest357

DAX & Tech N9ne Release 'Video Game' Style Visual for "Faster"

DAX Finally Gets His Tech N9ne Collab and Drops A CRAZY Visual!!

OnlineCrates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Talks Collabs with Future, Money Man and Kevin Gates

Chicago's Rockstar Rodie Drops "Rockstar" Single; Speaks on Collabs with Future, Money Man, Kevin Gates and More

OnlineCrates

Veteran Rapper Marchitect Drops New Album "Guns, Germs and Beats"

Rapstar Marchitect is back with a banging new project via Yaheard Records called "Guns Germs and Beats."

AllHipHop Staff

B. Howard - We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence.

AllHipHop Staff