AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

JC And Calboy Are "Skyscrapin" On New Single

OnlineCrates

Calboy joins rapper JC on his smooth new motivational track "Skyscrapin"

Singer-songwriter, JC delivers us a new single with fast rising talent Calboy. According to a statment to the press, JC wrote this song in his living-room and after linking up with Calboy digitally, his team thought it would be perfect for a collab. The song's DNA includes personnel from Nashville, Seattle, New Orleans, Chicago and Atlanta so this song is all over the map, but collectively, they managed to make it a relevant vibe and motivational through encouraging the art of "Skyscrapin." At the end of the day JC had five vocal surgeries only to return triumphant with this new single, so props to him for using Hip-Hop and music to fight through his various health conditions. With “Skyscrapin” JC hopes fans find this song encouraging and revitalizing enough to drive listeners to remember that their goals and aspirations are important enough to pursue no matter what the circumstances. Tune in above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

ScHoolboy Q Joins Gorillaz For PAC-MAN in Episode Five of Song Machine

This Gorillaz visual with ScHoolboy Q is next next level !

OnlineCrates

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

OnlineCrates

Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

OnlineCrates

Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

OnlineCrates

Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

OnlineCrates

G Herbo Continues to Talk About PTSD In New Visual For "Ride Wit It"

G Herbo talks about the children of Chicago that are straight killers!

OnlineCrates

Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby "Protect Da Brand" At All Costs In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo gets into a little bit of acting for his "Protect Da Brand" music video with DaBaby

OnlineCrates

Drake Switches Up His Flow Raps In Arabic For New Freestyle With Headie

Drake lends a nasty freestyle to Headie for their new visual

OnlineCrates

Wiz Khalifa Flips A Dr. Dre Classic For New Music Video

High above the Hollywood Hills, Wiz Khalifa returns over a classic Dr. Dre song!

OnlineCrates