Jeff Kush Is Breaking Through With His New Single "Simmer Down"

PA rapper Jeff Kush has over 300k streams on his new song "Simmer Down" that has been added to host of Spotify playlists

Maintaining a steady stream flow of nearly 300k plays with his recently released album, High Grade. Pennsylvania lyricist Jeff Kush continues to produce great music like today's release in the new song, titled, "Simmer Down." The artwork alone on this song is worth of a posting and then when you hit play the energy hits you.

"Simmer Down" delivers more of the infectious wordplay from the rising star as he speaks on what Hip Hop is missing. Ready to feel the void, Kush executes a buzzworthy performance, thrusting himself into a rising artists convo. The song sets up another anticipated album, currently untitled, scheduled for a late-2020 release.