Jerome Whitaker - "Twist It" Video

Jerome brings the heat with 'Remember The Vibes.'

(AllHipHop Music) Jerome Whitaker has just released his latest single "Twist It" off his debut album 'Remember The Vibes.'

The Michigan rapper recently shared with us the official cartoon video of his newest release.

In the 75s clip, Jerome escapes the police and cruises the ocean blue.

He is not alone on this journey as he ends up discovering his love interest who is actually a mermaid.

He ends up marrying the mermaid and blowing money on her and giving her everything she could ever want. The video gets even more twisted when the ring makes her go from mermaid to human.

Definitely not your usual, that's for sure. Check out the video below.