Jessica Ray Unleashes “Lock” Visual

Memphis singer drops the new video for her latest song "Lock."

Hailing from Memphis, Jessica Ray began her musical career at age 13, singing and dancing her way through her teen years.

Attending University of Memphis, she graduated with both a bachelors and masters in Music Performance and Journalism, while performing in a group on campus called Sound Fuzion.

Fast forward to 2020, she’s living out her dreams of being a recording artist daily. Ray hopes for her music to inspire and touch the masses, encouraging them to do what makes them happy. Now, she releases the official music video for her single titled “Lock.”

The song itself explains the inner thoughts and feelings of a woman, standing for all the strong, confident females in the world speaking their truth. The vibe is perfect for that summertime romance!

Look out for more from the MIME Records recording artist.