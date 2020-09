Jhené Aiko is well-known for her spiritual side often meditating and finding cleansing ways to relax!

After performing with Big Sean on a pair of songs for his Detroit 2 project, Jhené Aiko is back with a music video for her her song "Speak" taken from her Chilombo album that was released with back in July with a set of nine new songs. Dive in and pick up what she's putting down - is there a hidden message in there for Big Sean? Press play to find out!