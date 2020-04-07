AllHipHop
Jimmy Bolt Taps Lil Keed For “Wolves”

Shirley Ju

JImmy Bolt returns to music with a banger featuring Lil Keed called "Wolves."

Jimmy Bolt is back with a brand new single titled “Wolves,” this time tapping Atlanta’s newest superstar Lil Keed. 

Hailing from Houston, the 21-year-old describes the inspiration behind this record as his journey as an up and coming, independent artist trying to make it.

When it comes to his creativity, Bolt admits his biggest challenge to be discovering his sound and which direction he wants to go when it comes to his music. 

His ability to both sing and rap stems from Bolt’s father whom is the reason he loves music to this day. He fondly remembers listening to legendary artists such as Anita Baker and Otis Redding in the household growing up. 

Soon, he’d fall in love with hip-hop — a genre of music he’d have to sneak off to listen to because he wasn’t allowed.

Jimmy returns after a 3-year hiatus from music, fueled by real-life experiences and obstacles he had to overcome. 

In 2016, he lost his sisters and 5 days later, his dad passed away also. 

While losing family members is never easy, Bolt states it taught him how to “react in times of the unexpected” and remain the strong person he’s always been.

Last year, Bolt released his online clothing brand called YAZY, premiered with his latest single by the same name “YAZY.” 

The new collab with Lil Keed “Wolves” arrives with a bold, neon lit cover art depicting his own face alongside Keed’s. “Wolves” is a tribute to his crew and the real ones in his life.

