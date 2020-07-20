AllHipHop
Joey Bada$$ Is Seeing "The Light" After a Voodoo Ceremony

OnlineCrates

Joey Bada$$ has had a spiritual awakening after a traditional voodoo ceremony - check it out here!

In search of his rebirth Joey Bada$$ has had a spiritual awakening after a traditional voodoo ceremony, the result is the following visual that he wanted to share with the people. "My purpose with this visual is to inspire Black people to realize their power and take it back, as I did. Don't be afraid of who you are, that's their job. We are magic," Joey Bada$$ said. Check out the Kerby Jean-Raymond & Levi Turner directed visual above!

