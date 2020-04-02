AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Joyner Lucas - "Will"

OnlineCrates

Joyner Lucas pays homage to Will Smith!

Running through a host of Will Smith movies, Joyner Lucas does his best Will Smith rendition appearing in remakes for his movies like Men In Black, Bad Boys and even A Shark's Tale. The video ultimately got the attention of Will Smith who noticed that Joyner didn't cut any corners for this visual that was directed by both Ben Proulx and Joyner Lucas himself, as Will Smith shared the video on social media. Make sure to watch it to the end for the famous Will Smith quote and go get Joyner's ADHD project as the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper from Massachusetts has been on a tear lately!

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

ENC0_00RE

Dreamville - "LamboTruck" ft. Cozz, Reason & Childish Major

Dreamville keeps their foot on the pedal with a tripped out visual for "LamboTruck"

OnlineCrates

Tory Lanez - "Do The Most"

Tory Lanez drops his hilarious video for "Do The Most"

OnlineCrates

NAV & Gunna ft. Travis Scott - "Turks"

NAV puts on for XO records with his new release for "Turks"

OnlineCrates

NLE Choppa - "Walk Em Down" feat. Roddy Ricch

NLE and Roddy Ricch go crazy on "Walk Em Down"

OnlineCrates

OG Cuicide & AD - "Keep It G"

Rappers OG Cuicide and AD are biologically related - check out their new track here!

OnlineCrates

DaBaby - "Find My Way"

Da Baby shows off his acting skills in his music video for the song "Find My Way"

OnlineCrates

Conway The Machine & The Alchemist - "Calvin"

"Calvin" delivers some dark imagery for the Conway The Machine & The Alchemist cut

OnlineCrates