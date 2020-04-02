Joyner Lucas - "Will"

Joyner Lucas pays homage to Will Smith!

Running through a host of Will Smith movies, Joyner Lucas does his best Will Smith rendition appearing in remakes for his movies like Men In Black, Bad Boys and even A Shark's Tale. The video ultimately got the attention of Will Smith who noticed that Joyner didn't cut any corners for this visual that was directed by both Ben Proulx and Joyner Lucas himself, as Will Smith shared the video on social media. Make sure to watch it to the end for the famous Will Smith quote and go get Joyner's ADHD project as the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper from Massachusetts has been on a tear lately!