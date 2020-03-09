AllHipHop
Jui$e Leroy Pays Tribute To Kobe in New Song "824"

OnlineCrates

Jui$e Leroy Pays Tribute To Kobe in New Song, "824"

As the world still mourns the loss of the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, the tributes continue to roll in. This time we seeing how the Mamba Mentality impacted fast-rising Dallas recording artist Jui$e Leroy as we get an impactful tribute song, respectfully-titled, "824".

Leroy created the tribute on the day of Kobe's death while in Los Angeles for the Grammys. He recalls the tragic day, saying, "In honor Kobe Bryant my team and I released a song commemorating the legacy and effect that he had on me," Leroy said. "Coincidently I was in L.A. at the time of his untimely demise. I woke up to my manager Shamar saying, 'guess what bro, Kobe died.' I blew that off like stop lying just to fact check him and realize it was true, unfortunately. "

#LongLiveKobeBryant

