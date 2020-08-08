AllHipHop
Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

OnlineCrates

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

Check it out as Hip-Hop icon Craig G, known as one of the original members of Hip-Hop producer Marley Marl's Cold Chillin' Records group the Juice Crew returns with new music. This is his new lead single titled, “Limeligh,t” from his new album, The Fragile Ego and its def got that replay value the fans are looking for in today's music*.*  The track has a rich instrumental backdrop that sets the track in motion for a revealing lyrical ride that the new generation can get into. For those that doesn't know their Hip-Hop history, Craig G is an enigmatic story teller, who on this track explores, unpacks and reckons with our relationship to our ego.

Breaking down the false personas and the debilitations of living in a world where attention has become a currency, Craig G's words land gracefully but are not preachy so much as they are self-reflective.  Combined with a the heavy hitting bass lines this track draws on the modern golden era sound with jazz influences. This is the first single is taken off his forthcoming album "The Fragile Ego" Produced by Fruition Beats of Toronto Canada.

