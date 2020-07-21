Juice WRLD Continues Platinum Pace With "Hate The Other Side" Video

Juice WRLD is gone but the homies Marshmello, Polo G and The Kid Laroi got his back! #LLJW🕊

Despite the fact that fans lost Juice WRLD, fans are continually blessed with new music from the late rapper seemingly week after week. And while it's no consolation for losing such an amazing talent, the fans who mourn Juice WRLD's loss continue to enjoy his Legends Never Die album in various formats from lyric videos, to singles, to creative visuals. This visual is directed by Ricky Yee (@rickyee.films) and captures artist David Garibaldi( @garibaldiarts ) drawing the various artists on the song with verses. Keep listening to Juice WRLD here!: #LLJW🕊