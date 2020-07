RIP Juice WRLD! Check out his new single with Halsey

Check out this new video from Juice WRLD ft. Halsey aptly titled, "Life's A Mess." With the sad and unfortunate circumstances under which Juice WRLD passed away his music seems to have sadly foretold his future but his fans and his family haven't let the world forget what an incredible talent we sadly lost. Check out this new visual here thats already gotten over 3 million plays in less than 24 hours on Youtube.