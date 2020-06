Fallen rapper Juice WRLD links with Trippie Redd for the title track to his upcoming album

Cole Bennett directs this new video from the late-Juice WRLD and Ohio bred rapper Trippie Redd. On this new title track Trippie Redd does the hook while Juice WRLD gives fans two new verses for the heartbreaking song, "Tell Me U Luv Me." While we don't know when the new Juice WRLD drops, you can pre-order Juice WRLD's New Album - tellmeuluvme.com. 999. RIP Juice WRLD.