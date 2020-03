Tune in East Atlanta, you got a new one with Juliano!

Earning over three thousand plays on AudioMack this week alone, East Atlanta's own Juliano releases his new mixtape titled Trap Life. The project includes 10 new tracks with production from Bandit Yo Beats, Vent, KSurreal, Rascal Trax, Tim Carter, DJ Boss Chic, and Mperial. Listen below via Audiomack.