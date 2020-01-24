Juvahn Follows Coachella Performance With New Single "That's What I Thought"

Juvahn is a rising singer who hails from Sydney, Australia, and the 24-year-old has created a one-of-a-kind career.

Growing up singing in the choir, Juvahn wasn’t raised in the most stable home. She used the negative environment and music as the gas to fuel her move to the United States.

Once Juvahn landed in the U.S., she went to work and linked up with producer Divy and learned how to write songs properly.

Her soul knew then, that she was made for music.

Juvahn has a new single out called "That's What I Thought"

Juvahn was approved by the American Federation of Music, and began performing locally, eventually earning a coveted spot performing at Coachella.

With no vocal coach, or classical music training Juvahn has gained a fan base of over 100,000 fans around the globe.

.The release of her single, “That’s What I Thought” is an empowerment piece that Juvahn crafted after removing herself from a tough relationship.

“This is a song about pain from expectations that weren’t met. I was young and naive fresh out of high school, and I fell in love. The story didn’t end how I wanted it to," Juvahn said of her new song.

Backed by some of the biggest producers and songwriters, Juvahn is becoming a force to be reckoned with as her star rises in the music industry.

After her performance at Coachella, fans and industry execs raved about the song-writer. Music Connection.com stated: ..she holds abundant confidence and ambition within her music.”

"That’s What I Thought" holds the same energy.