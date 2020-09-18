AllHipHop
Juvahn Returns With Another New Banger "City" Featuring Eddy Mack

AllHipHop Staff

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Juvahn is back again with another new track titled "City" featuring Eddy Mack.

Following up her latest single "Vibes" just last week, buzzing up-and-coming singer/songwriter Juvahn is back again with another new track titled "City" featuring Eddy Mack. 

This Divy Pota-produced track is officially out now on all platforms. Continuing to give fans song after song spewing good energy, Juvahn says this track in particular is for the lovebirds out there that magically are better off when they're together. 

"This track is for the power couples making moves and feeling unstoppable when they realize the right one's by your side," Juvahn says. "'City' is about taking over!"

As mentioned before, Juvahn is staying busy during a tumultuous time. She recently launched her independent label JV Inc. and opened up a new studio. 

In addition to her latest release "Vibes" as well as this new banger "City," Juvahn also has an upcoming single featuring Famous Dex, as well as a brand new fashion and merch line she'll be launching in the 4th quarter. 

Fans can expect more videos from the newcomer very soon including the official video for "City" shot by Brightminds Entertainment. 

While we await an exciting 4th quarter from Juvahn, get hip to her newest track "City" available now below!

