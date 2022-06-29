Moving forward, Mav plans to collaborate with more artists, including some well-known names in the music industry.

Malik Piper, a native of the Bronx, New York, A.k.a Lil Mav is a Billboard Charting Music Producer, Songwriter, and Musician. He is best known for his recent work on Kanye West, Alicia Keys, and Fivio Foreign’s#### song/record “City of Gods.” The song was featured on Kanye West’s album “Donda 2” and Fivio’s debut album “B.I.B.L.E,” going GOLD and charting at #43 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #9 on the Billboard Hot 200. He was born in the year 2000. He has also already received his First Plaque, which is now RIAA Certified gold.

Malik began making music at the age of 16, and has greatly improved his songwriting skills since the beginning. He boasts about being picked to win a Grammy at the age of 22 in 2023. Malik has developed himself as a formidable force on the music charts as a result of his success. His adaptability and competence have enabled him to try out new things with sound and rhythm, and he has continuously exceeded his own creative bounds. Similarly, as an artist, he has made a lot of progress.

In terms of development, he has broadened his skills to become even more versatile and take a global approach to his work. This would enable him to reach a larger audience. Working extremely hard and remaining focused on his visions got him from just starting to learn FL Studio to finding love in it and producing songs. This is another area in which he sees improvement.

Moving forward, Mav plans to collaborate with more artists, including some well-known names in the music industry. His incredible talent and resilience are due to the large following of his supporters who are like a family to him. Mav is prepared to return to the music industry with a vengeance, taking his production to an unprecedented level and raising the bar in the industry. He intends to continue learning and evolving in his career. He envisions perfecting the role of a producer in the next five years.