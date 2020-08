Kase 1hunnid Gets Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross for His Track "I Luv My Dawgs"

Snoop and Ross team up with Miami rapper Kase1hunnid

Check it out as Miami, Florida rap artist and vape shop owner Kase1hunnid releases the remix for "I Luv My Dawgs" featuring two legends. Enjoy this track as West Coast and musical legend Snoop Dogg and Miami, Florida's own Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross join together for a big time REMIX!!! Watch, purchase, download and stream Kase1hunnid "I Luv My Dawgs" Remix featuring YD, Snoop Dogg, & Rick Ross on all streaming sites.