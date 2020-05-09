AllHipHop
Kate Rose Drops Sensual “Outside” Visual

Shirley Ju

Miami-based singer Kate Rose drops a new single, and video which she directed too.

Kate Rose returns with a brand new visual for her single titled “Outside,” in perfect time for quarantine.

Hailing from Miami, the Egyptian-American singer-songwriter began making music as a toddler, taking piano lessons at the age of two. From there, she discovered her ability to sing and create ballads.

The 2.5-minute visual sees Rose not only performing her record but directing it as well.

“Outside” serves as a double entendre, physically outside but also outside of your comfort zone. The song itself is both sensual and romantic, which comes to life in the video.

In an exclusive quote to AllHipHop, Kate states, “Too many favorite memories from the video! My favorites were getting to murder the pie, working with my best friends on set, and seeing my male models' nervous reaction to me climbing all over him during the video,” she adds with a laugh.

One of Kate’s biggest goals is to touch the world through her music, by spreading positivity and love. Fans can expect Rose to release her 5-track EP later this year, and a possible album in the works.

