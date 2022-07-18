Kays Is Living His Life Unapologetically in Upcoming Single “Just For Me”

“Just For Me” by Kays is an honest stream of emotion from a man living life on his terms without attachments weighing him down.

The pride of Lagos runs within the veins of Nigerian native, Nnaemeka Kays Onyewuchi. He was raised in an environment that saw his parents too occupied with trying to give them a better life to spend quality time as a family. Emotionally, that reality left a void within the household. During that time, music became his greatest motivation to envision and manifest a future where his life is his own. Solidifying his own style of artistry with practice and dedication, he adopted his family name, Kays as his stage moniker to journey his path to hip hop stardom.

Now residing in Vancouver, Canada, Kays is one of the most sought-after rising artists in the industry due to his unique blend of multiple genres to create his very own Afro-Fusion sound. Fans found themselves unable to resist listening to his catalog on repeat. There is a charm to his music; vibrant, fresh, and authentic, and fans can’t get enough. With his growing status as an artist, Kays took the next step in building his legacy with the launch of his independent record label, Kays Nation Media Inc.

As a signed artist under his own imprint, he is prepping the release of yet another infectious single for his global fanbase. The track, titled “Just For Me” gives insight into his life as a man living by his rules in his own lane. “Just For Me” brings his lone wolf tendency to the surface, denouncing attachments whether settling in a romantic relationship or being tied to anyone forever in his life. The track is an important one in his legacy, for it celebrates the moment he is no longer bound by anyone and free to live as he desires.

Kays is in control of his life, living out every dream, following a path with his happiness and peace as the priority. Pre-Save “Just For Me” to be the first to hear it upon its arrival.

Pre-Save “Just For Me”: https://ffm.to/kaysjustforme