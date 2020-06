Kevin Gates is back with a clean visual for his Grandma!

Some of us grew up with our grandparents, some of us wouldn't be here if it weren't for our grandparents. There's some things that grandparents do that can't be replaced and Gates grandma has had a well documented impact on the Louisiana bred rapper's life. Take a look at the young brothers message for his Grandma as he moves in and out of hotels and spends time on the road in the desert.