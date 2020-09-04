AllHipHop
Kidd Keo Unleashes 'Back To Rockport' Album

AllHipHop Staff

Spanish rapper Kidd Keo made a name for himself with his often-controversial flow, melding American trap with outside influences.

Kidd Keo is one of the most lit European rappers to date. Now, he returns to share his latest masterpiece titled Back to Rockport, via Warner Latino.


The first single titled “Demons” features New York’s finest Young M.A is a hunting club banger. Keo Flexes his bilingual rap muscle with his flawless flow! 

The latest single is just the tip of the iceberg for the 25-song album that Keo is dropping later this month, filled with infectious tracks and slick lines in both languages. 

This album is sure to move the needle forward on the interaction of English and Latin hip-hop.

Born in Alicante, Spain, Kidd Keo grew up listening to a range of music, from punk to hip-hop, but a move to Toronto, Canada opened his eyes to a more specific, Americanized sound. 

Returning to Spain, Keo started to release his own music online, racking up numerous views for tracks such as 2015's "Relax" and 2016's "Dirty" with his debut mixtape, Fear the Walking Tape, appearing at the beginning of that year. 

A slew of tracks followed before his official album, Keoland, dropped in 2018. With Keo's online and social media presence reaching into the millions, he was becoming one of Spain's biggest trap stars, managing to cross into the mainstream with his mix of Spanish and English lyrics and a unique Spanish take on the French and U.S. trap and drill sound. 

By 2019 he'd signed a deal with Warner Music Latina, with the track "Pitbull" becoming his first release for the label. The following year, he issued his debut EP for the label, Rockport Espacial, which saw him embracing a more Latin-influenced deep house sound 

Kidd Keo is a multifaceted artist with a massive vision of his brand he is a clothing designer (www.keocouture.com), and is currently writing a book and an animated mini series all of which are centered around his world of Rockport.

Back To Rockport is out now. The 25 track album counts on the participation of numerous featured artists from Europe, South American and the USA including Young MA, King Shooter, Kiko El Crazy, among others.

