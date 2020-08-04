Kiddo Scoobie Drops "Suplex" And Reps For The Alabama Heavy!

Kiddo Scoobie is coming straight outta Alabama and is taking his unique sounds viral.

(AllHipHop Music) Kiddo Scoobie, the crown jewel of Alabama, just dropped his latest single "Suplex" for the DJs. The video went viral and has created a whirlwind of support for Scoobie ever since. His southern drawl, style, and energy has attracted special attention from industry influencers to your favorite DJs.

Rapping about his past, present, and future; Kiddo plays to the beat of his own drum. Diversifying his lyrics from police brutality to partying to enjoying life. Kiddo Scoobie is sure to have a song for all types of hip hop/rap fans. He first dropped a 6 track EP in 2014 called "Long Story Short," which street certified him in his Birmingham community. Although there were several successful releases over the years, the quantum leap in his career was the release of "AoN: The Old Testament LP - 2019". That catapulted Scoobie to the forefront of Southern Hip-Hop conversation. Primed with more music on the horizon in 2020, KIDDO SCOOBIE has blessed us with his heralded release "Suplex."