AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kiddo Scoobie Drops "Suplex" And Reps For The Alabama Heavy!

illseed

Kiddo Scoobie is coming straight outta Alabama and is taking his unique sounds viral.

(AllHipHop Music) Kiddo Scoobie, the crown jewel of Alabama, just dropped his latest single "Suplex" for the DJs. The video went viral and has created a whirlwind of support for Scoobie ever since. His southern drawl, style, and energy has attracted special attention from industry influencers to your favorite DJs. 

Rapping about his past, present, and future; Kiddo plays to the beat of his own drum. Diversifying his lyrics from police brutality to partying to enjoying life. Kiddo Scoobie is sure to have a song for all types of hip hop/rap fans. He first dropped a 6 track EP in 2014 called "Long Story Short," which street certified him in his Birmingham community. Although there were several successful releases over the years, the quantum leap in his career was the release of "AoN: The Old Testament LP - 2019". That catapulted Scoobie to the forefront of Southern Hip-Hop conversation. Primed with more music on the horizon in 2020, KIDDO SCOOBIE has blessed us with his heralded release "Suplex."

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

6IX9INE Avoids the Wrath of NYC Streets, Films "Punani" With No Retaliation

Off of house arrest, 6IX9INE shoots a music video in NYC and the streets do nothing about it...

OnlineCrates

by

$MKingpin

Wiz Links Up With DJ Mustard For "Bammer Weed"

Wiz brings out the Taylor Gang and Bash for his new music video!

OnlineCrates

Chicago Rapper Knowshun Drops Heat With "Flammatory" Video

Self-contained Chicago rapper Knowshun just dropped the video for his song "Flammatory."

Shirley Ju

Rod Wave Kicks A "Freestyle" And Holds Big Stacks For the Camera

Rod Wave was the hottest in the streets before the pandemic hit - check out his new "Freestyle"

OnlineCrates

DaBaby Preps 'Blame It On Baby' Deluxe,' Drops "PEEPHOLE" Video

DaBaby is giving fans 10 new songs as part of his deluxe album set for release Aug 4th

OnlineCrates

by

MEXY

Beyoncé Takes Us To Our Roots With "Already" Ft. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

Who are you? Do you know who you are? Beyoncé wants to show you - WATCH HERE!

OnlineCrates

EARTHGANG Goes Puppet Style For New "Top Down" Music Video

EARTHGANG returns to their critically acclaimed 'Mirrorland' project

OnlineCrates

Sic WithIt Teams With 42 Dugg For “Anotha One”

Sic WithIt just dropped a new banger with 42 Dugg

Shirley Ju

Jessica Ray Unleashes “Lock” Visual

Memphis singer drops the new video for her latest song "Lock."

Shirley Ju

by

weme1028