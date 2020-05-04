AllHipHop
King Braize- "Goldie's Interlude" Video

AllHipHop Staff

King Braize revisits his 'Inspire Yourself' album and shares the visual for “Goldie’s Interlude.”

(AllHipHop Music) Hailing from Newark, NJ, King Braize has worked tirelessly to carve out his own niche on the music scene. 

Having released eight solo projects and countless features, King Braize has stamped his name as a certified underground lyricist and successful artist. Using music as his foundation, the Jersey native has developed into an accomplished entrepreneur, serving as the CEO of Krown Movement, an artist management company responsible for the development of several talents.

Bringing his own talents to the forefront, King Braize revisits his 'Inspire Yourself' album and shares the visual for “Goldie’s Interlude.” 

Drawing inspiration from the motion picture “Sin City,” the clip finds King Braize waxing poetic as only he can. Check out the visual and connect with King Braize on social media @KingBraize and his website www.KingBraize.com 

