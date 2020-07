Nobody likes a snitch, especially King Von of Lil Durk's OTF crew!

When the feds push that record button, the streets expect you to keep quiet - but King Von still can't figure out, "Why He Told." As a member of Durk's crew every single one of Von's videos lately is trending but this video is a step up from previous work. Fully equipped with some acting, multiple scenes and members of his Only The Family Entertainment, King Von puts one in the books worth coming back to time and time again.