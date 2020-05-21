King Von - "Broke Opps"

King Von reps Lil Durk's Chicago based OTF crew

With his Levon James project going absolutely crazy in the streets, OTF rapper King Von puts on for his Lil Durk led crew with this new visual that is in the top three trending videos on Youtube this week. Now all these views are partially due to his crazy buzz in the streets, but some of these views definitely came from his beef with Montana of 300 after Montana tried to claim that he was the " he best rapper out of Chicago ever + the industry period." Well as you can imagine that didn't go over so well and of course Only The Family's Big Von had to put in his two cents. Watch for what Von had to say about this!