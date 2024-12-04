Korporate Of “Black Chicago Be Like” Releases “Ova Wit”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Korporate is still going with his local and global approach to music and content.

Korporate, creator of the YouTube series Black Chicago Be Like, dropped his single “Ova Wit.” He’d been hinting at the release for a while, incorporating a snippet of the song in his #BlackChicagoBeLikePart19. “Ova Wit” is a compelling, melodic song with a memorable chorus and a piano-driven beat. The song speaks about letting go of relationships with people who stabbed him in the back, making it clear that he’s done letting them back into his life. It is over with. Check it out below.

Korporate started the Black Chicago Be Like series in the late 2010s as a way to promote his music. The series ended up becoming a huge success in Chicago and across the world through YouTube. It features a variety of stories with life lessons, comedic imagery, and jokes, while referencing the breadth of urban culture in The Windy City