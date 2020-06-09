AllHipHop
Kresnt Releases “Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Shirley Ju

Check out some new music by Kresnt called“Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Kresnt is back with a brand new single for audiences all around the world. “Never Picked” is centered around the concept of loving a delicate flower, one that you’ve grown and loved since the beginning. You never made the conscious decision to pick it so it can live up to its fullest potential and be admired afar. 

In this lifetime, we all go through life experiences with various relationships. “Never Picked” speaks to loving your partner, even if it means leaving the situation to improve the lives of both parties involved. Kresnt unleashes the Audiodrugz-produced record after numerous versions, linking with friend and artist Lidnesty out of Sweden.

The song also features No1-Noah, who immediately hopped on the record and killed his verse. Fans can look forward to Kresnt’s forthcoming album Everybody Knows Reloaded, slated to arrive on June 10th. The project will see Kresnt’s authenticity with records developed from the back of his mind, transcending genres of hip-hop, R&B, and soul.

Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to be looking fore - even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Strickland125

Cameron Airborne - "No Cuffing " ft Jackboy (Prod by K.E. on the Track)

Cameron Airborne links up with rising talent Jackboy

OnlineCrates

by

Download Mp3

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RebeccaEFrechette

Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O Break Out Visuals To "Leaders and Shooters"

The revolution is visualized and Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O are the stars of the uprising.

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill - "Otherside of America"

Meek Mill continues to shine a like on the "Otherside of America"

OnlineCrates

Terrace Martin ft Denzel Curry, Daylyt, Kamasi Washington, G Perico - "Pig Feet"

Terrace Martin gets Denzel Curry, Daylyt and G Perico for verses on the social justice inspired track, "Pig Feet"

OnlineCrates

Moneybagg Yo - "Cold Shoulder "

Moneybagg Yo drops a new visual and shows you how he's living...

OnlineCrates

Juice WRLD x Trippie Redd - "Tell Me U Luv Me"

Fallen rapper Juice WRLD links with Trippie Redd for the title track to his upcoming album

OnlineCrates

Dizzy Wright - "Police Can't See Me Alive."

Dizzy Wright has something to say to POLICE!

OnlineCrates