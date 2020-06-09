Kresnt Releases “Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Check out some new music by Kresnt called“Never Picked” ft. Lidnesty & No1-Noah

Kresnt is back with a brand new single for audiences all around the world. “Never Picked” is centered around the concept of loving a delicate flower, one that you’ve grown and loved since the beginning. You never made the conscious decision to pick it so it can live up to its fullest potential and be admired afar.

In this lifetime, we all go through life experiences with various relationships. “Never Picked” speaks to loving your partner, even if it means leaving the situation to improve the lives of both parties involved. Kresnt unleashes the Audiodrugz-produced record after numerous versions, linking with friend and artist Lidnesty out of Sweden.

The song also features No1-Noah, who immediately hopped on the record and killed his verse. Fans can look forward to Kresnt’s forthcoming album Everybody Knows Reloaded, slated to arrive on June 10th. The project will see Kresnt’s authenticity with records developed from the back of his mind, transcending genres of hip-hop, R & B, and soul.