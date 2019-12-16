Kxng Crooked x Bronze Nazareth - 'Gravitas' Ft.RZA, Ghostface Killah, DMX, Snoop

Today Shady Records' own Kxng Crooked and Wu-Tang affiliate Bronze Nazareth released of their new project Gravitas via Fat Beats/Holy Toledo Productions.

Hailing from from Long Beach, California and Gun Rule, MI respectively, Kxng Crooked and Bronze Nazareth unearth some newly refined yet classic Wu-Tang x C.O.B sounds. Combining elite lyricism from Kxng Crooked and hand crafted production by none other than Bronze Nazareth, Gravitas gives fans 14 powerful tracks of introspection.

"I could try to think of something deep to say about the album., or I could think of something really fly to say about it, but the realest thing I can tell you is... just listen to it - it speaks for itself." "Kxng Crooked said.

Joining this impeccable duo are RZA, Ghostface Killah, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Royce da 5’9, Hus Kingpin, LA the Darkman, Planet Asia, Killah Priest, Bishop Lamont, Benny the Butcher, .38 Spesh and more.

"I believe true artists like Crook put it all on the track, meaning they show you who they are. There's artists that people feel like they know because they lay it all out in the music. I felt his music to that extent," Bronze Nazareth explained. "A year or two after we met I ended up on the 2077 tour as support for Crook, and we been cool since. The importance of this project is simple to me. Great bars and great Production. I and countless others regard him as one of the GREATS. Id put Crook up against anybody...bar for bar, double entendres, word play, flow patterns, feel - bruh has it all."

Gravitas merch, CD, Cassette, digital and more are available for pre-order now. Please follow Air Vinyls online for information regarding the forthcoming Gravitas vinyl release. Also stay tuned for Gravitas to be released in retail stores and online via Fat Beats Records, December 13th, 2019.