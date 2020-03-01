Layla - "Vacation"

Layla Set the Mood For Time With That Special Someone on "Vacation"

Today New York-based singer-songwriter Layla shares a buttery-smooth new single, “Vacation,” that is good for anytime you need it to be the right time.

Despite its name, “Vacation” isn’t a call for visiting somewhere new and different with a loved one. Rather, it’s an opportunity for listeners to recognize that sometimes, being with that special someone is an actual vacation, be it from work, stress, or anything else.

“This song is about my love for that person, and about how no matter what we were doing, or where we were, life always felt like a vacation. Sweet and easy," Layla said.

And if you’re loving the Cupla Beats-produced “Vacation” as much as we are, stay tuned for her forthcoming EP, NOMAD. It features this track and more fire from this rising vocalist, who chose the title based on her lifestyle that has taken her from country to country over the years. It’s also had a major influence on her music, which you’ll hear on the EP as well.

Head over to your preferred digital retailer or streaming platform to support “Vacation,” available now through Layla's own imprint, Nomad Entertainment.