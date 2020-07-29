AllHipHop
LAZR - "Lost It" Video

AllHipHop Staff

LAZR continues to bring the heat with 'Blawsome.'

(AllHipHop Music) As the tumultuous summer of 2020 kicked off, Las Vegas-bred recording artist/songwriter LAZR (Love And Zero Regrets) unveiled his breakthrough project titled 'Blawsome.'

The release was a long time coming for LAZR who has built a reputation as one of the more sought after songwriters in music. Collaborating with the likes of Tyga and Future highlighted his talents to the industry. 

What followed was a bevy of opportunities for the then-newcomer, including serving as an opening act on Chris Brown and Tyga’s 2011 F.A.M.E. World Tour.

Not one to rest on his laurels, LAZR further built his cache as a songwriter. More recently, he penned hits for YK Osiris (“Shakira”) and Summer Walker (“Body”). 

Now, looking to up the ante as an artist and executive, LAZR has launched his own imprint Super Nova Music. 'Blawsome' serves as the first official release for the label and now LAZR has unveiled the first visual from the project with the LouieKnows-directed clip “Lost It.” Check out the video below.

