Lecrae Releases New Single And Video For "Set Me Free" Featuring YK Osiris

Lecrae is feeding his fan base with some dope music during trying times.

Grammy-Award winning artist, best-selling author, entrepreneur and social activist Lecrae released his new single “Set Me Free” today via Columbia Records/Reach Records. “Set Me Free” featuring Def Jam recording artist, singer, and rapper, YK Osiris (“Worth It,” “Valentine”), produced by GAWVI is the first song to drop from Lecrae’s upcoming album to be released Spring 2020.

“As I went through my own restoration process, I realized there were things that had held me down, keeping me from being all that God had created me to me. My prayer is that we’re all set from shackles like negative thoughts that keep us from experiencing true freedom!”

Along with the song, Lecrae also released the official video featuring YK directed by Bobby Hanaford watch it below!

"Set Me Free" is available everywhere now. Click here to stream/purchase.