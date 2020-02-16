AllHipHop
Login

Lenaah Lee - “Patience”

OnlineCrates
by

Brooklyn recording artist Lenaah Lee follows up big debut with her sultry second single “Patience”

New hybrid artist Lenaah Lee introduces herself with a couple of beautiful friends and a Tequila-sponsored day drink. On the bars, Lee delivers a lackadaisical flow to go with the vibe and presents another sexy must-see visual. Making “Patience,” Lee explains, “The video shows enjoyment of life, with a group of people surrounding.” She continues, “The company you keep should always be able to keep your spirits up. The video’s vibe is really cool, calm and collective.” Press play above:

Comments
Check Out Philly Rapper SimXSantana's New Video For "Cannabis"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trav Hosts A "Real Ni**a Party" With Lil Durk For Banging New Single
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Dababy - "Shut Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideBeat sounds like the Bop song..
Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Deji - "The Truth"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Rostrum Records Releases 24Hrs New Video "Nudies"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It - "Go Stupid"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Berner - "Weed Man”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment