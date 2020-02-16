Lenaah Lee - “Patience”

New hybrid artist Lenaah Lee introduces herself with a couple of beautiful friends and a Tequila-sponsored day drink. On the bars, Lee delivers a lackadaisical flow to go with the vibe and presents another sexy must-see visual. Making “Patience,” Lee explains, “The video shows enjoyment of life, with a group of people surrounding.” She continues, “The company you keep should always be able to keep your spirits up. The video’s vibe is really cool, calm and collective.” Press play above: