AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Leo Black Turns Up In "Squad" Visual

Shirley Ju

Watch the visual to "Squad" and turn up!

Leo Black is back with an anthem for Summer 2020. The record “Squad” currently has over 2 million streams collectively between Youtube and Spotify, and continues to climb. The music video was filmed at Youtube Space in Playa Vista, California, known as the prestigious playground for creatives known. 

Speaking on the record, Leo states, "I knew 'Squad' was a hit the day I crowd surfed on a surfboard to it at a packed show. You never really know until you perform it in front of a crowd of hip-hop fans."

Leo has previously showed us his humorous side in the outdoors pool scene for the “have a great day”  music video, but chose to keep this one more intimate. "Squad" was filmed indoors transitioning from a more serious scene holding an AR15 pointed at the camera to the makeup room skit as the ladies get ready to party — while playing beer pong in the living room. The eye candy is endless as Leo vouches for his squad and loyalty in his raps.

Leo echoes “a real man is a slave to his woman," following in the footsteps of Dame Dash. He's been vocal about how women have been more loyal than men in the past, so he prefers to be accompanied by women.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

JC And Calboy Are "Skyscrapin" On New Single

Calboy joins rapper JC on his smooth new motivational track "Skyscrapin"

OnlineCrates

by

vibe2hiphop

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

OnlineCrates

by

$MKingpin

ScHoolboy Q Joins Gorillaz For PAC-MAN in Episode Five of Song Machine

This Gorillaz visual with ScHoolboy Q is next next level !

OnlineCrates

Casey Jones II Asks "Can I Live?"

Casey Jones II is a rising lyrical hip-hop artist reigning from the hot, humid, and hostile swamps of Gainesville, Florida.

Shirley Ju

Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

OnlineCrates

Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

OnlineCrates

Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

OnlineCrates

G Herbo Continues to Talk About PTSD In New Visual For "Ride Wit It"

G Herbo talks about the children of Chicago that are straight killers!

OnlineCrates

Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby "Protect Da Brand" At All Costs In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo gets into a little bit of acting for his "Protect Da Brand" music video with DaBaby

OnlineCrates