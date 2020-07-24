Leo Black Turns Up In "Squad" Visual

Watch the visual to "Squad" and turn up!

Leo Black is back with an anthem for Summer 2020. The record “Squad” currently has over 2 million streams collectively between Youtube and Spotify, and continues to climb. The music video was filmed at Youtube Space in Playa Vista, California, known as the prestigious playground for creatives known.

Speaking on the record, Leo states, "I knew 'Squad' was a hit the day I crowd surfed on a surfboard to it at a packed show. You never really know until you perform it in front of a crowd of hip-hop fans."

Leo has previously showed us his humorous side in the outdoors pool scene for the “have a great day” music video, but chose to keep this one more intimate. "Squad" was filmed indoors transitioning from a more serious scene holding an AR15 pointed at the camera to the makeup room skit as the ladies get ready to party — while playing beer pong in the living room. The eye candy is endless as Leo vouches for his squad and loyalty in his raps.

Leo echoes “a real man is a slave to his woman," following in the footsteps of Dame Dash. He's been vocal about how women have been more loyal than men in the past, so he prefers to be accompanied by women.