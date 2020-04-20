LeVelle- "Why" Video

LeVelle is a rich range of Soul.

(AllHipHop Music) LeVelle, aka LB, is an R & B/Neo-Soul artist and songwriter from Kansas City.

He certainly has a dedication and drive for his music career.

The development of his unique style is a result of his musical influences and life experiences.

Growing up in a talented musical family meant LeVelle was always surrounded by different forms of music. He also started singing at a very young age.

LB’s charismatic personality was magnified by a voice that personifies the sound of true soul music.

LeVelle has a rich range of Soul, R & B and Gospel influences, and his voice is reminiscent of some of music’s greatest artist such as Sam Cooke, Al Green to Gerald Levert.

He also admires Avant, Musiq Soulchid, Anthony Hamilton & Dave Hollister.

The talented singer has been mesmerizing hometown fans for years with his rich sound and passionate performances.

LB has graced the same stage as R & B crooner Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Dave Hollister, Avant, El Debarge, TheBarkay’s, The Dazz Band, Al Green, Temptations, Robin Thicke, After 7, Tony Terry, Trey Songz, En Vogue, SWV, Shanice, Tank, Silk, Dru Hill, K-Ci & Jojo, Frankie Beverly, Fantasia, Big Bub, Howard Hewett, Calvin Richardson, Eric Benet, Ginuwine, Marques Houston, Cedric the Entertainer and several others.

The soulful singer just completed his debut album called 'LeVelle My Journey.'

This album portrays his strong appreciation for women in general and the women who have greatly influenced his life.

After honing his R & B/ Neo-Soul sound over recent year, it has allowed him to develop as a person and has in-turn profoundly aided his musical development.

He has tremendous support from hometown, and the anticipation of his next performance is overwhelmingly sought after.

With the album expected to be a success and fame imminent, the exciting sound that he has made is certain to gain interest from across the world.

Audiences worldwide are in store for a musical treat that will only leave them clamoring for more.

The first single was "Go To Bed Mad” followed by the current single ‘Why’ which is climbing the charts.

Check out the video for "Why" below!