Lia Givenchy- "Deception"

Lia Givenchy is carving out her own lane.

Photo credit: Cuemadi The Photographer/ Azus Studios

(AllHipHop Music) Lia Givenchy is a South American native. Guyana-born, Brazil-raised, she began her musical journey on a small yet well known and prestigious island, Bartica.

Her music vision enhanced, upon her arrival into the melting pot of Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY. She swiftly became no stranger to the music industries elite, penning music as a ghostwriter for various signed acts.

Bar for Bar, her sound is rich and distinct, plus it syncs the tradition and truth motto, old and new schools alike.

Lia’s modern day twist to the basic fundamentals of music is designed strictly to captivate the globe’s mass appeal.

Music Is Her Middle Name!

Lia pays homage, to her favorite artists of all-time, Ashanti, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Ludacris, just to name a few, she often reminisces, on how much of an impact these artists had on her while she was perfecting her craft.

Her benchmarks continue to rise as singles such as “Palm Reader” were added to New York’s #1 urban radio station Power 105.1, accompanying performances with the likes of Hip-Hop Legends, Paul Wall , Lil Keke and Lil Flip, proves Ms. Baethoven is #NeverNotWorking!

With the same energy, she was motivated to create her own independent label, Bartica Records Inc.

Bartica Records is Lia’s prize possession as it has allowed her talents to expand, in the newest musical genres, Afro beats, Afro Latina, Compa, dancehall and Top 40 Rhythmic to solidify her mainstay in the market.

With a bright personality, humble aura, and beautiful image, along with above-average musical talent, Lia has gained many fans across the globe. She’s nonstop in production and is always ready to perform!

A storyteller, songstress and spokeswoman, the world needs to prepare for Lia Givenchy. Take a listen to "Deception" below.

Stay connected with Lia Givenchy.

Www.instagram.com/liagivenchy

Www.twitter.com/liagivenchy

Www.facebook.com/lgivenchy