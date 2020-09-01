AllHipHop
Lil Baby Delivers New Visual For His Song "Low Down"

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Works his move in a HOT new visual for fans!

From his poignant take on Black life in Amerikka with his song "Bigger Picture" to his guest features on rage of artists' songs, Lil Baby has been unquestionabaly one of the top artists of 2020. No matter how many bars this yougin kicks they never seem to get old as this your Southern wordsmith keeps changing up his style and cadence with each song. We found out he's one of Lil Wayne's favorites and we found out Kanye wanted him on a track but he was too hard to reach. This kid is larger than life right now so tune in to his next visual and turn that volume up for this track that can be found on his critically acclaimed project My Turn.

