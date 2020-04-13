Lil Baby ft. Moneybagg Yo - "No Sucker"

Lil Wayne said he's been listening to Lil Baby lately

With his album My Turn running up the charts and after getting the co-sign from Lil Wayne, we get the newest track from Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo called, "No Sucker." Flexin cash, cars, diamonds and fits these two are at the top of their game garnering huge payouts for performances before the concert industry shut down with Covid-19. No telling when this was shot, but we can tell everyone was practicing social distancing in this visual. Enjoy above: