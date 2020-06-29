Lil Baby ft. Offset "Hook Up"

Lil Baby and Offset team up for a new visual for their track titled, "Hook Up"

When you take one look at the charts it seems like everything Lil Baby touches turns to RIAA Gold and Platinum. Combine the word flipping verses of Offset and you already know that this song is going to run up the numbers. Cash the check Lil Baby is good for it, just watch the video for yourself as you get fully acquainted to Lil Baby's verses. But wait... this song is over two years old and its from the Quality Control project that dropped a while back. Nevertheless, its still jammin and we are happy to get this new visual!