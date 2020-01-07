AllHipHop
Lil Baby Performs "Woah" on Jimmy Fallon

OnlineCrates
by

With his song "Woah" moving up the charts Lil Baby performs on Jimmy Fallon

With his song "Woah" moving up the charts Lil Baby performs on Jimmy Fallon with a host of dancers and a super ICY neck of platinum chains. While it's a good performance one has to wonder if Lil Baby lip synched the whole song. Nevertheless Jimmy proclaimed "thats how you do it!" Lil Baby's My Turn, which Quality Control Music, shared the cover art for recently also has the next single ready to go, titled "Sum 2 Prove (VV's)" which will be released this Friday, January 10.

