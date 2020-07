Durk has some real shooters in the OTF Gang

Check it out as Lil Durk brings out the whole block for his new visual to his single, "When We Shoot." You know when the gang pulls up its gonna be a movie and Durk is backed by a hundred homies young and old. In the visual Durk swings his blonde hair back and forth rapping his verses to the adornment of his peers. There's some real shooters in there if you know anything about Durk's OTF crew, so watch out!