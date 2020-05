Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

Fresh off his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project, Lil Durk returns with "Doin Too Much" music video. With his blonde hair and a lambo Lil Durk stunts just about as much as he can with the COVID-19 crisis underway. There's no doubting the fans have taken a liking to this video here, tune in and enjoy above: